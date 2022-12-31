Sioux City's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.