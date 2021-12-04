This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
