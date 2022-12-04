 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

