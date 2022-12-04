Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 de…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear ski…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux C…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …