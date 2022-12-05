 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

