Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.