Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
