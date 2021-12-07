This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. I…