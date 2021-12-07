 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

