Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

