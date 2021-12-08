For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
