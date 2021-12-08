Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.