Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Friday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.