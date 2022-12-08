This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Friday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.