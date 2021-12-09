Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

