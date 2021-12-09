Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.