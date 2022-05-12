Drought continues to ease in Nebraska; more rain could be on the way.

Drought conditions continued to improve this week thanks to timely rains that have fallen over the past couple of weeks.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the amount of severe and extreme drought declined for the second week in a row.

Only 5.3% of the state is in extreme drought, down from nearly 12% last week and more than 22% two weeks ago. Areas in severe drought dropped 47.7%, down from 61.8% last week and 75.6% two weeks ago.

The overall amount of drought was unchanged, with 93.6% of the state in at least a moderate drought, the same as last week.

Most areas of the state have seen several inches of rain over the past two weeks, which is more than they had seen in months. Areas of northeast Nebraska that are in extreme drought got more than an inch of rain from thunderstorms Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more rain in the eastern half of the state Thursday afternoon and evening, and severe weather is possible. An area stretching from Kearney to Omaha and from the South Dakota to Kansas borders is in an enhanced risk of severe weather.

The weather service said the storms could bring 2-inch diameter hail and strong winds up to 70 miles per hour to areas including Lincoln. It also said locally heavy rain and tornadoes are possible.

The storms will also bring somewhat cooler weather. Lincoln hit 92 on Monday, 93 on Wednesday and was forecast to hit the 90s again Thursday. But the extended forecast calls for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next several days.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

