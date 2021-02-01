 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News