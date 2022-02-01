This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
