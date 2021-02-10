 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.75. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

