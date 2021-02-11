Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near -10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.47. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -2.82. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10.51. -1 degree is today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.17. Today'…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.88. A 3-degree …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.36. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -5.73. -11 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around -5F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 m…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.79. A 11-degree low is …