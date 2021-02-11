Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near -10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.47. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.