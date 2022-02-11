Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Windy early. Much colder. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tom…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux C…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.