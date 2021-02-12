Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 5.37. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
