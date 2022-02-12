 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 6F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

