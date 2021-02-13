Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6 though it will feel much colder at -17.29. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -27 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -2.82. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10.51. -1 degree is today'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -5.73. -11 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.17. Today'…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.36. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. -12 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow acc…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around -5F. Winds E at 5 to 1…