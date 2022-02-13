Sioux City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 20F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
