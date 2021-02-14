Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low near -25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6.39. A -24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.