This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low -24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -17.36. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
