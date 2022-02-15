 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News