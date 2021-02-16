For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -1.17. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
