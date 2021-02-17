 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 10.33. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

