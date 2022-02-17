Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.