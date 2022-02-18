Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 7F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
