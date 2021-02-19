Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 7F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 10.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
