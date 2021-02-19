 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 7F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 10.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News