Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

