Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 20 degrees is today's …