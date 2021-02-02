This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.88. Today's forec…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.9. Today's fore…
This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 10F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.88. 25 degrees …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.57. We'll see a low tem…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomor…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forc…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.27. 12 degrees …