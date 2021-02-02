Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.