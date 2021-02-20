 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.48. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

