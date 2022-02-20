Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 5-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
