Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

