This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. You may wan…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -3. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City res…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 7F. Winds ESE …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -5-degree low is fo…