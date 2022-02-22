 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News