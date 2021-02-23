 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

