Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.