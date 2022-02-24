This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
