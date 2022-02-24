 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News