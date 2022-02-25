Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.