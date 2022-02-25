 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News