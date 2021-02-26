This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
