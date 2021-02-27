Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Sunday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
