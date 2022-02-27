Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
