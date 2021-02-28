Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux C…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of pr…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…