Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.