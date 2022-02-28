Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.