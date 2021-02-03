 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.54. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

