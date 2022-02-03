This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Tod…