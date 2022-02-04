Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 6F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.