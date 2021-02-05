Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 2.75. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
