Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.